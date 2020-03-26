Handwashing parody song goes viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything surrounding the coronavirus can really ramp up your anxiety so it helps to have a little levity for relief to help us get through it.

A YouTube star is going viral for reminding everyone to wash their hands properly. His first song is a parody of las vegas natives’ Panic! At The Disco.

“We need good hy-hygiene to keep living’, lather up for 20 whole seconds and you kill it, gotta make time so the germs don’t keep winning, we need good hy-hygiene. Mama said, to me everyday, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face, hand sanitizer, soap and hot water, after everything, when you do anything,” sang the YouTube star.

The video was posted to YouTube a couple of days ago and already has more than a quarter-million views. One hundred percent of the money made from streaming and purchases of the parody songs will be donated to Global Giving’s coronavirus relief fund.