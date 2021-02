LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hey look, ma, no hands! Driverless cars are being tested on the streets of Las Vegas.

The company Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, an auto tech company. They received permission from the Department of Motor Vehicles to begin the tests without a back-up driver.

Nevada passed the nation’s first law to permit testing of driverless cars in 2011, but back-up drivers were required until 2017.