LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you work on computers or do any kind of repetitive movement, you might be feeling the pain associated with that. That can turn into an injury and the most common one is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

It’s estimated around 10 million people suffer from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Dr. Ryan Grabow gives advice and demonstrates to Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills some of the important and easy exercises people can do to avoid the syndrome.

Grabow who is with Concierge Carpal Tunnel and Hand Surgery said it was just recognized as one of 10 centers in the country for carpal tunnel release.