The best way to get your dog to wear a Superman dog costume is to start early, make it a positive experience and use plenty of treats.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween can be a very dangerous time for our pets.

Chocolate is toxic to both dogs and cats, but that isn’t the only threat. There are several other Halloween hazards and symptoms you need to look out for if you think your pet has gotten into some treats.

Although the candies kids bring back after a long night of trick-or-treating, these treats should never be shared with your pets.

“Not all candy is the same,” said Dr. Gary Richter, founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition.

Chocolate is not as toxic as milk, dark, or semi-sweet chocolate. Regardless, no amount is safe, and if your dog displays certain alarming behaviors, you should contact Animal Poison Control.

“Signs of chocolate toxicity would be hyper-activity, tremors, elevated heart rate, gastro-upset, vomiting, and diarrhea, in extreme cases they can even have seizures,” Dr. Richter said.

Candy corn and other ingredients in candy, such as high amounts of sugar and fat, can cause severe stomach upset for dogs and even be fatal. Sugar-free candies contain the artificial sweetener xylitol, which is also toxic to dogs.

Grapes, raisins, and raisinettes are also a problem, as it only takes a small amount to poison your pet and cause kidney failure in your dog.

Candy wrappers can also create intestinal obstructions.

Dogs can easily sniff out these treats, so make sure to put them into a cabinet or air-tight container they cannot get into. If you have any concerns or if your dog has eaten any amount of Halloween candy, call your veterinarian or poison control.