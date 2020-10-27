Halloween Sighting: Michael Myers is at it again … in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Michael Myers is at it again … and this time, he’s unleashed his Halloween shenanigans on Las Vegas! Nick Cenci captured his hilarious “rampage” on Oct. 23, garnering thousands of shares and plenty of laughs.

“Vegas friends be careful!” Cenci writes. “Michael Myers escaped from CCDC! And apparently stole a horse …..”

The horror icon is seen riding a beautiful chestnut steed through a shopping center, complete with an orange CCDC inmate jumpsuit and impeccable riding skills.

No word on how much havoc he’s wreaked, but he did put on quite the spooky show!