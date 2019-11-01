Halloween safety tips for tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials put out a public service announcement to protect Trick-or-Treaters tonight. Officials are encouraging children to be “Inside by 9” on Halloween night.

Carrying items like glowsticks, flashlights or even turning on the light on your mobile phone are recommended safety measures to stay well-lit while strolling through neighborhoods tonight.

Aside from getting indoors by the recommended time, officials are asking homeowners to voluntarily turn off their porch lights by 9 p.m. to signal the end of candy handouts.

Drivers are warned to be on the lookout for people in the road, while those out enjoying Halloween are reminded to wear glowsticks or the flashlight on their phones so drivers can see them in the road.

“We’re asking the public to voluntarily turn off their porch lights to send a message that trick-or-treating is over, take the treats that you have and count it all joy, but at the end of the day we want to make sure that all of our kids are accounted for and everyone is safe and had a fun time,” said Lawrence Weekly, Clark County Commission District D

Parents are reminded to avoid dressing their children in costumes with masks that cover their eyes, to only visit homes that have porch lights on and remain on the sidewalk.

Weekly also shared, “Adults should check the goodies before eating, remove candy that’s not in a wrapper, and throw out brands you aren’t familiar with.”

When the jack-o-lanterns come out that means “Inside by 9” and as a reminder for drivers tonight, slow down through neighborhoods and remain on high alert.