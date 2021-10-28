Halloween pumpkin recycling supports local livestock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once those pumpkins are carved, decorated and the Halloween festivities have wrapped up, there’s still one last step to the “pumpkin process” — recycling your pumpkin.

Once you notice your jack-o-lantern’s skin start to sag, Las Vegas Livestock would like to take them off your hands.

Pumpkin recycling takes over the city for a week from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.

Those interested in recycling can simply stop by any of the locations listed below and place it in a bin.

The tasty pumpkin bits will then be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, North of the Las Vegas Valley.

  • WHAT: Pumpkin Recycling
  • WHEN: Friday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 5, bins are open 24-hours a day.

Several pumpkin drop-off locations listed below:

  • JW Marriott Las Vegas, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. (N. Rampart Blvd. & Canyon Run Dr. off Summerlin Pkwy., near the marquee)
  • UNLV Rebel Recycling Center (SE corner of Flamingo and Swenson behind the solar dishes)
  • Master Gardener Orchard, 4600 Horse Dr. (University of Nevada Cooperative Extension)
  • Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way
  • Note: Edible items only (pumpkins and jack -o-lanters); no trash, wax or plastic.

