Halloween pumpkin recycling supports local livestock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once those pumpkins are carved, decorated and the Halloween festivities have wrapped up, there’s still one last step to the “pumpkin process” — recycling your pumpkin.
Once you notice your jack-o-lantern’s skin start to sag, Las Vegas Livestock would like to take them off your hands.
Pumpkin recycling takes over the city for a week from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.
Those interested in recycling can simply stop by any of the locations listed below and place it in a bin.
The tasty pumpkin bits will then be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, North of the Las Vegas Valley.
- WHAT: Pumpkin Recycling
- WHEN: Friday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 5, bins are open 24-hours a day.
Several pumpkin drop-off locations listed below:
- JW Marriott Las Vegas, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. (N. Rampart Blvd. & Canyon Run Dr. off Summerlin Pkwy., near the marquee)
- UNLV Rebel Recycling Center (SE corner of Flamingo and Swenson behind the solar dishes)
- Master Gardener Orchard, 4600 Horse Dr. (University of Nevada Cooperative Extension)
- Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way
- Note: Edible items only (pumpkins and jack -o-lanters); no trash, wax or plastic.