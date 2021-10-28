Halloween pumpkin recycling supports local livestock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once those pumpkins are carved, decorated and the Halloween festivities have wrapped up, there’s still one last step to the “pumpkin process” — recycling your pumpkin.

Once you notice your jack-o-lantern’s skin start to sag, Las Vegas Livestock would like to take them off your hands.

Pumpkin recycling takes over the city for a week from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.

Those interested in recycling can simply stop by any of the locations listed below and place it in a bin.

The tasty pumpkin bits will then be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, North of the Las Vegas Valley.

WHAT: Pumpkin Recycling

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 5, bins are open 24-hours a day.

Several pumpkin drop-off locations listed below: