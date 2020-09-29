Halloween Happenings 2020 guide to scary fun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween may be celebrated a little different this year but that isn’t stopping some spooky events from taking place. There is still plenty to get excited about.
- FRIGHT RIDE – Go for a terrifying ride to a “research lab” with zombie-like medical staff who give a fear diagnosis. Guests will be transported on electric carts for a nightmarish journey through “Dr. Craven’s” top secret corridors. Brought to you by the same team that created Fright Dome. Opens Oct. 1 and tickets start at $24.99. Click here to make a reservation.
- ASYLUM AND HOTEL FEAR – Take a frightening tour of the Asylum, a health sanctuary set in the late 1800’s. If you’re really brave you can check in at Hotel Fear. Both attractions open Oct. 1 from 6:30 pm. until midnight on select days and are located in the back parking lot of the Meadow’s Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95. Tickets start at $20 and include both haunted houses. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
- FIONA’S CAULDRON – How about a drive-thru Halloween car wash? The Global Truck Wash will transform into “Fiona’s Cauldron” beginning Oct. 2 from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select nights. This family friendly show includes; live actors, special effects and an immersive light show. Fiona’s Cauldron is helping support local charities. Tickets are $39 per car and must be purchased in advance at this website.
- HALLO-REEF – Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay turns into a creepy haunted shipwreck that offers trick-or-treating, costume contests and plenty of aquatic fun. Tickets start at $19 for children and $29 for adults. Children 3 and under are free. Click here for additional information.
- LINQ PROMENADE HALLOWEEN PARTY – The LINQ transforms with Halloween decorations, spooky stage shows, musicians, face painters and groaning zombies to create some scary fun for families nightly. It’s free and runs from Oct. 25 – Oct. 31.
- DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN – Downtown Summerlin is inviting people to celebrate Halloween during the entire month of October by taking part in some frightfully fun activities planned for families including pumpkin carving, costume contests and a scavenger hunt. Click here for details on the events.