LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HallOVeen, an outdoor theme park held throughout October, is set to open Oct. 6.

As one of the primary fundraisers for Opportunity Village, HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is a family-friendly Halloween experience across a theme park filled with spooky creatures of all shapes and sizes. Attending HallOVeen directly supports people with disabilities in Southern Nevada.

Friendly witches and ghosts await your arrival, and as the night goes on, the spookier side of HallOVeen comes alive.

Attendees can also enjoy rides, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and midway carnival games. The Holiday Shoppe and retail kiosk sell gifts, goodies, and treats. Make a night of it and enjoy dinner with your family and one of the many food stations at HallOVeen. Costumes are encouraged.

Located at Opportunity Village, HallOVeen is open Oct. 6-8, 13-15, and 20-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Halloween, the park closes at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for HallOVeen start at $24 if purchased online through the Opportunity Village website. Tickets are on sale now. The box office closes 30 minutes before the park closes.

For more information on Opportunity Village, visit the OV website.