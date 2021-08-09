‘HallOVeen’ returns this October at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest will transform into haunted jungle ruins once again this October for HallOVeen!
Ghouls of all ages are invited to the 2.5-acre theme park, which will be filled with Halloween-themed lights and decorations.
The eighth annual celebration will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that serves people in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities.
It will run from Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31. Rides, trick-or-treat stations, carnival games and food will be offered every night.
Opportunity Village encourages guests to wear costumes.
To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, click HERE.