‘HallOVeen’ returns this October at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest will transform into haunted jungle ruins once again this October for HallOVeen!

Ghouls of all ages are invited to the 2.5-acre theme park, which will be filled with Halloween-themed lights and decorations.

The eighth annual celebration will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that serves people in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities.

It will run from Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31. Rides, trick-or-treat stations, carnival games and food will be offered every night.

Opportunity Village encourages guests to wear costumes.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories