HallOVeen offers haunted jungle theme at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest has been transformed into a spooky haunted jungle of ruins for HallOVeen.
Children of all ages are invited to the 2.5-acre theme park, which will be filled with Halloween-themed lights and decorations. There are also rides, carnival games and trick-or-treat stations.
The eighth annual celebration will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that serves people in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities.
It will run from Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31.