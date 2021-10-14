HallOVeen offers haunted jungle theme at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest has been transformed into a spooky haunted jungle of ruins for HallOVeen.

Children of all ages are invited to the 2.5-acre theme park, which will be filled with Halloween-themed lights and decorations. There are also rides, carnival games and trick-or-treat stations.

The eighth annual celebration will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that serves people in Southern Nevada with intellectual and related disabilities.

It will run from Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31.

