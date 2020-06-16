Hallmark brings back popular holiday-movie special, announces lineup of Christmas movies in July

Youth choir director Katherine discovers one of her student volunteers, Danny, has a golden voice and tries to enlist him for the big Christmas Eve show, despite his widowed father Greg’s resistance. When she shows up one night at Danny’s home to make a final plea for the teen to work with the choir, a snowstorm forces her to spend the night. While she is successful at winning over Greg, a budding romance also develops. However, Danny has a life-changing secret which affects both his father and Katherine and threatens to undermine this new relationship. Photo: Scott Wolf, Kristin Chenoweth Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Brian Douglas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries is once again bringing the holiday spirit poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ popular summertime Christmas-movie programming events “Keepsake Christmas” and “Gold Crown Christmas.”

While many are still working remotely or staying home more often to keep from spreading the coronavirus, now’s the prime time to catch some of Hallmark’s famous Christmas films.

The programming event, “Gold Crown Christmas” aired every year around July on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, will feature popular original movies from Christmases past. Three tales will be offered each weeknight starting Monday, June 29, beginning at 5 p.m. ET/PT.

“Double Feature Fridays” will pair together original movies of the same franchise:

July 3: “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” and “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas”

July 10: “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”

On Saturday, July 4, the Hallmark will honor the U.S. service men and women with a daylong tribute to veterans, featuring military-themed holiday movies including “Operation Christmas,” “Holiday for Heroes” and “A Veteran’s Christmas.”

Hallmark Channel’s annual ‘Keepsake Christmas’ continues its tradition of nonstop Christmas cheer, with 17 days of original Holiday movies beginning Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m. ET/PT with “Christmas at Dollywood.”

It will run through Monday, July 27 at 6 a.m. ET/PT with fan favorite movies, including: “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” “A Christmas Duet,” “Switched for Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” and “Christmas in Rome.”