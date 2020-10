LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas remembers the 60 people who died at the Route 91 Harvest festival in 2017 with a performance recorded at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Las Vegas singer/songwriter Arrow recorded the Leonard Cohen hymnal, “Hallelujah” from The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

You can also find the recording on the City of North Las Vegas’ YouTube channel (youtube.com/CityofNorthLasVegas) and on the City’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CityofNorthLasVegas).