Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw excited for Raiders move

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is back in Las Vegas for his one-man show Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The four-time Super Bowl champion visited channel 8 to talk about his life, show and career. The 71-year-old was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1989. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

He’s excited about the Raiders coming to Las Vegas.

“I firmly believe the Raiders are going to be a smash hit. Can’t you just see Vegas entertaining customers. It’s going to be so good. They are building a team. They got draft choices coming out the gazoo. I see good things, nothing but good things. I think it is smart that the NFL finally said go and my only regret is that Al Davis isn’t alive because he would just be going crazy right now,” Terry Bradshaw said.

If you’re a Bradshaw fan, you can catch his entire interview with Kevaney Martin on Sunday, Oct. 27 on Game on Vegas at 11:35 p.m.