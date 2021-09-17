‘Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day’ festival kicks off two-day celebration

HENDERSON (KLAS) — It may only be the middle of September but The City of Henderson is kicking off a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, sort of.

Friday night started off the first-ever Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.

Courtesy of: The City of Henderson

The free celebration is presented in partnership with the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin and wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day 2021 Festival

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Whiskey and wine walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Whiskey and wine walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. WHERE: Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St., Henderson

Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St., Henderson COST: free to the public

The featured entertainment will include Celtic entertainment and live music from several local groups including, The Las Vegas Pipe Band and John McLean Allan.

Several cultural, food and beverage booths will also be on hand at the festival.

