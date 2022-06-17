LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big winner ‘at the Cal’ Friday morning to the tune of $543,619.32.
The unidentified person was playing Pai Gow when it happened. Boyd Gaming published the following explanation of the win on its social media channels:
A fortunate Las Vegas resident had a memorable visit to Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino when they hit a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $543,000 on Friday, June 17. The lucky winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at approximately 7:57 a.m. when they hit a seven-card straight flush in hearts, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $543,619. To win the jackpot, they placed a $25 bet with an additional $1 bet to be eligible for a chance to win the progressive jackpot. They also placed a fortune bonus side bet of $5 that won them an additional $25,000.Boyd Gaming