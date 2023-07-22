LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those who live in the house where a man was shot by a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Friday say they want to see body camera footage of the incident.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Valley Drive near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas. Neighbors said there was at least half a city block full of police officers and detectives when the incident happened. One neighbor was forced to park several blocks away and have a police officer escort him to his house.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood anyway,” said the neighbor who wished to not be identified. “It’s a shock to see that happen in your neighborhood.”

Officers were on the scene until 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to those in the area.

LVMPD officials say the incident began after 8:00 p.m. when dispatch received a call regarding a man threatening himself and a woman with a knife. Officers say the woman began screaming, leading officers to enter the house.

The still unidentified man was then shot by a police officer. He was last reported as in critical condition at an area hospital. Police officials have not updated the status of the woman involved. The Friday night incident represents the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 for LVMPD.