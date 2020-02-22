Hakkasan Nightclub to host Tyson Fury fight after party

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 21: Tyson Fury enters the stage against Deontay Wilder during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popular Las Vegas nightlife destination Hakkasan Nightclub will host the Tyson Fury Official Fight After Party on Saturday, Feb. 22. Fury will celebrate strapping on the gloves and stepping into the ring at the MGM Grand Arena, which is located steps away from Hakkasan.

On late Saturday night, Tyson Fury will fight in the highly anticipated rematch for the WBC championship against Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 21: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Guests will enjoy being in the presence of one of boxing’s top contenders as the award-winning artist, Steve Aoki, takes the party to the next level with an energetic live performance.

General admission tickets and VIP table reservations are available, here.