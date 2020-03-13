Hakkasan employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19, Las Vegas venue operations suspended

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 27: CEO of Hakkasan Group Neil Moffitt speaks onstage at Building an International Hospitality Empire on day one of the 32nd annual Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After learning one of their employees was tested and found presumptive positive for COVID-19, Hakkasan Group suspended all of their Las Vegas venue operations and released the following statement:

“We have learned that one of our employees has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend all our Las Vegas venue operations until further notice. We will also be closing our corporate office for one week. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues.”

