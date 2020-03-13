Hakkasan employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19, Las Vegas venue operations suspended

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After learning one of their employees was tested and found presumptive positive for COVID-19, Hakkasan Group suspended all of their Las Vegas venue operations and released the following statement:
“We have learned that one of our employees has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend all our Las Vegas venue operations until further notice. We will also be closing our corporate office for one week. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues.”Hakkasan Group