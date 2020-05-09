Hair stylists fill up with bookings as salon doors open across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After two months, hair stylists across the Las Vegas valley are now able to welcome back clients to the salon.

The team at Capelli Salon is already facing a wave of business.

Hair stylists at the salon say that once word got out about the reopening, they began getting flooded with texts and calls to schedule hair appointments.

The salon can’t take walk-ins under the Governor’s order, so although they do not have a line out the door, the salon does have chairs filled and appointments booked.

A hair stylist 8 News Now spoke with said it has been a bit stressful getting everything ready to open, as they needed to stock up on many supplies.

“We’re doing our best to get back to you guys in a timely manner. We’ve had clients booked out for months, and trying to get everyone back fairly. We’re excited to be back and make you guys feel beautiful,” Angelina Murillo, a hairdresser at Capelli Salon, said.

Angelina said she knows everyone wants to get into the salon as soon as possible, but she is asking the public to be patient.

Capelli Salon has installed partitions between stations, temporarily stopped blow drying and are requiring masks inside.