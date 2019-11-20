Hail of a load: Nets hovering over crops catch large pellets of hail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Footage from a tropical fruit farm based in the Australian town of Glass House Mountains showed large pellets of hail being released from nets used to protect crops from severe weather.

A destructive hailstorm hit parts of Australia’s sunshine state of Queensland with hailstones the size of cricket balls reportedly falling from the skies.

Yanalla Farms said on social media that it was too early to asses the total damage done to their crop, but speaking to a Reuters journalist, they gave an estimated figure of $200,000 AUD ($136,197 USD) worth of damages.