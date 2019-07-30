Hacker gains access to 100 million Capital One credit card applications and accounts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this year, a hacker gained access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, according to CNN.

CNN said it learned from Capital One that the compromised data includes 140,000 Social Security numbers, 1 million Canadian Social Insurance numbers, and 80,000 bank account numbers, in addition to an undisclosed number of people’s names, addresses, credit scores, credit limits, balances, and other information.

She was arrested in connection with the breach, the Justice Department said Monday. The department alleges that Thompson “posted on the information sharing site GitHub about her theft of information from the servers storing Capital One data.”

According to the Department of Justice, the alleged culprit is 33-year-old Paige Thompson. Thompson, who the DOJ indicated had worked previously as a tech company software engineer, was able to gain access by exploiting a misconfigured web application firewall.

