LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The organization Habitat for Humanity is building homes, and hope all while providing a way to affordable home ownership.

“Only thing I can say is thank you because you guys gave me a different life,” said new homeowner Carmen Manriquez.

She’s spending the holidays in her new home and got the keys in the spring.

“At that time, in my position, we couldn’t apply for a house, but I had a dream right?” Manriquez said.

That dream came true with the help of Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program.

“The fact that I can contribute back to our community, giving homeowners the opportunity to really stabilize their life. it impacts their family in so many different ways,” Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity Angel Phillips explained. ” A home is a foundation to everything, so it gives them the ability to go back to college themselves if they want, put their kids through school, knowing they don’t have to worry about their home.”

Before she moved in, Manriquez was living in an older mobile home. It was a never-ending cycle of costly repairs and upgrades.

“They provided me with a home while I was waiting for our new home because the home where I was living was not too safe for my kids. We had a spider infestation, we had mold,” Manriquez added.

Habitat for Humanity plans to add 20 new homes in the Pittman neighborhood in Henderson and they couldn’t have done it without the help of volunteers.

“We have companies that bring out 10 to 15 people to help build the home, 80% of the home behind me is built by volunteers in our community,” Phillips explained. “Last year we had over 850 volunteers out here building our last two homes with us so the community is really the backbone of what we do and we wouldn’t be able to do it without their support.”

Phillips said the nonprofit hopes the homes in the Pittman neighborhood will be completed in the next two years.

“Every volunteer, every sponsor was with me at my dedication day and the only thing I can say is thank you because they don’t know how much it means to me and for my family. We have a better life,” Manriquez added.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program, click HERE.