Gyms prepare to reopen this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — gyms now have the green light to reopen starting Friday but there will be changes to meet state guidelines.

Las Vegas Athletic Club will be opening all seven of its locations on Saturday, May 30. The locations will operate 24/7.

There will be some noticeable changes including a touchless check-in, employees will be wearing face masks and members are encouraged to do the same, also the locker room and other amenities will remain closed.

“Those areas include the steam room, the sauna, racket ball courts, as well as the childrens playroom and group fitness may remain closed for one to two weeks while we work through new social distancing protocols,” said Emily Hamill, director of marketing, LVAC.

There will also be a color-coded system and members will only be able to use equipment that is marked a specific color depending on the day of the week.

Capacity will be capped at no more than 50%.

Members are being asked to clean all equipment before and after use.

LVAC says it stopped charging membership fees during the closure. If you’re not comfortable returning yet, you can give them a call.

EOS plans to open its locations on Monday, June 1 and Planet Fitness is aiming to open June 6.