Gyms make a comeback as mask mandate is lifted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday marked the start of the first full week without the universal mask mandate in Nevada.

It is a welcome sign for those who grew frustrated with the rules at local gyms.

Monday was Terry Steele’s first workout without a mask in nearly two years.

“I felt more comfortable, I felt freedom,” Steele said. “When I’m lifting weights sometimes I have to gasp for air and taking a lot of air in, I’m pulling the cloth mask into my mouth, it is uncomfortable.”

At the YMCA near Meadows Lane and South Valley, members are trickling back in.

“We have seen traffic pick up a bit over the last few days,” said Chief Operating Officer Breezy Bolden.

However, some are still choosing to keep their masks on.

“With my age, my daughter worries about me all the time, so she would like me to wear it and I have become accustomed to it,” said Nancy Galyean, a member of the YMCA.

At Venus Hot Yoga and Fitness, their classes were packed Monday.

“We actually doubled our numbers just this morning alone,” said Jessica Hood, director of operations at Venus.

The lifted mask mandate allowed for a big breath of fresh air in a room that reaches 105 degrees.

“I can breathe now freely so it feels much better, complete 100% difference,” said yoga student Erin Kim.

While masks at both facilities are now optional, staff will continue regular cleaning.