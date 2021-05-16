Gyms across Las Vegas valley ditch mask rules for vaccinated members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ever since the CDC made the announcement on Thursday that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask indoors, more and more businesses are adapting to the new guidelines — gyms in particular.

Corporate gyms like the YMCA, LVAC, EOS and 24-hour Fitness are all allowing their members to go without a mask if they are vaccinated. Locally owned facilities, like ProtoGym in Henderson, are doing the same thing.

ProtoGym Employee Evan Cook recalls a time when customers voiced their dislike for the mandate.

“A lot of people didn’t like working out with the mask,” said Cook. “We used to have confrontations with customers, just because they didn’t want to wear it.”

Mask-free at the #GYM 😲🥴 How do gym-goers feel about it?? We checked out “PROTOGYM” in Henderson where they say they have seen an increase in their clientele ever since the new guideline was set by the #CDC. #8NN pic.twitter.com/KHahmhkLOZ — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) May 17, 2021

ProtoGym personal trainer Dylan Leach says he feels like he has already seen an increase in his clientele now that masks are not enforced for everyone.

“Everything was going strong, but once the pandemic hit, it brought down the membership a little bit and people were not super happy about wearing the mask, while working out,” said Leach. “We had a lot of people that had to leave, but now we are seeing some of those customers come back now that masks are away.”

Many of these facilities are not requiring their members to show proof of vaccination and they are basing it off the honor system, which can make some gym members feel a bit uneasy, like Rylee Vasquez.

“I’m 50/50 about everything. It’s a relief to not have to work out with the mask, but there is still a little hesitation that comes with COVID in general, so I think it’s like a waiting game,” said Vasquez. “In the back of my mind, I’m wondering if anything is going to happen because we are doing this too fast.”