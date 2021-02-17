Gymcats offers classes for kids focusing on physical, mental well-being

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Improving the mental and physical well-being of kids during the pandemic is the goal of a business owner in Las Vegas. Gymcats is just one of the many gyms in the valley that have been impacted by the state’s restrictions.

However, with the new increase in capacity to 35%, they hope to help kids get back into sports.

“We haven’t had any spreading throughout the gym, which has been great, but people want their kids involved in things that are active and social, so it’s really hard to do that in a safe way,” said Cassie Rice, owner of & coach at Gymcats. “But we keep them distanced; they’re moving, it’s a big space, so we’ve been a place that people really wanna come back to quickly.”

Rice added that with competitions being virtual, they are hopeful to resume regular competitions in the future.