LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you shy away from large gyms to do your workout, there’s a business that’s catering workouts to fit your style.

Distant Fitness saw a need and opened last year amid the pandemic.

“We just really wanted to give our clients a really comfortable, safe, and clean environment, for personal trainers, beginners, and pro athletes because we believe anyone can benefit from what we are doing here,” said Kelsey Manglicmot, Distant Fitness.

There are several private fitness rooms where clients can work out on their own or with a group of up to four people and between each session, the rooms are cleaned.

Manglicmot said this gives clients all the benefits of a gym but with a more private and personalized experience.