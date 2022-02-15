Gusty winds whip into Las Vegas valley, wind advisory in effect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wind gusts of up to 50 mph can be expected Tuesday in Southern Nevada. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises the winds will mostly be out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph and will cause dusty skies but stronger gusts could blow around unsecured objects and possibly down tree limbs or cause power outages.

The winds will also increase wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu which could result in dangerous boating situations. The windy conditions are also impacting northwest Arizona and southeast California.

There is also a chance of rain showers in some parts of the valley. The temperature has dropped as well and will be in the high 40s overnight.