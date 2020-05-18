Gusty winds pushing us around on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can expect sunny and windy conditions on Monday as a cooling trend begins this week. Gusts today could easily reach 30 mph for most areas.

Temperatures will take a small hit from the warmer 90s this past weekend to upper 80s today. A cold front arrives Tuesday with a little moisture that could bring showers to the mountains and definitely much cooler air for all areas of the desert.

Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the extra-cool numbers for the week as we roll into the unofficial start of summer this weekend.