Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020

Gusty winds pushing us around on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can expect sunny and windy conditions on Monday as a cooling trend begins this week. Gusts today could easily reach 30 mph for most areas.

Temperatures will take a small hit from the warmer 90s this past weekend to upper 80s today. A cold front arrives Tuesday with a little moisture that could bring showers to the mountains and definitely much cooler air for all areas of the desert.

Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the extra-cool numbers for the week as we roll into the unofficial start of summer this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories