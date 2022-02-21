Gusty winds, blustery temperatures moving into the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wintery weather conditions will move into the Las Vegas valley by mid-week.

The week is starting off with windy weather that will blow dust and debris around the valley. However, there is a wind advisory in effect for Southern Clark County and along the Colorado River valley until 9 p.m. That advisory includes Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Gusts could be up to 40 mph which could create hazardous conditions on the water.

The temperatures will also begin to drop below normal as a cold area of low pressure moves out of western Canada. There is a chance of rain during the late day Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the freezing level early Wednesday morning which could turn any rain into snow.

While the chance of snow is small for Las Vegas, there could be some flakes or even very light accumulations in elevations down to the 2,500-foot level which would most likely be in the Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge, and Anthem areas.

Lee Canyon could get anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow if it falls steadily through the night and morning hours.

Other nearby areas, such as Lincoln County and Mohave County, Arizona could see several inches or more of snow. Kingman, Arizona could get an inch or so, while south of I-40 in Yavapai County there could be 6″, and up in Lincoln County, the snow could pile up to more than a half-foot.

The high temperature in Las Vegas on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees then drop to freezing on Thursday morning. Temps will slide back to the low 60s by the weekend before we say goodbye to February next Monday.

It’s not unusual to get snow in February, March, or even early April for the mountains. While snow is rare in Las Vegas, February has been a prime month for it in the past. On Feb. 20 and 21, 2019, a snowstorm dropped 2 to 4 inches in some parts of the valley.