LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allergies are a common topic around the valley this time of year, as gusty winds move in.

The wind seems to be causing many people to stay indoors to help keep those allergies under control.

8 News Now met with Porsha Anderson outside a local pharmacy, she said she was looking for ways to keep her son safe from the strong winds during his upcoming birthday party.

“The wind is such an inconvenience, the weather is crazy and my son’s asthma is out of control,” she told 8 News Now. “The only thing I can do is keep him on his asthma machine because we are always in and out of the hospital for his asthma.”

Dr. Rick Vanuya with Optum Care Lung and Allergy says the Anderson family is not alone. He says it’s a normal uptick trend for his patients when the weather changes.

University Medical Center reports a 20% spike in ER visits related to respiratory issues caused by the wind.

“The wind storms carry a lot of wind irritants and you can feel symptoms in your eyes, nose and cough and even an infection,” Dr. Vanuya added.

He also tells 8 News Now, that there is a common Arabic term medical staff refer to as ” Haboob Lung Syndrome,” which encompasses all respiratory diseases.

“If you don’t need to be outside, stay indoors with the windows closed, air conditioner on 24/7 because the effects of these dust storms can last hours and sometimes days,” he said.

Doctor Vinuya says that some symptoms can be confused for COVID-19.

He says he also highly recommends getting tested and wearing masks if you happen to go outside.