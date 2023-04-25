LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Coral Academy Cadence Campus in Henderson was shot “multiple times” during off hours overnight, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday morning.

According to Henderson police, the incident occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. while students and staff members were not in the building. The campus was reportedly shot multiple times in random places.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The email to parents said that three windows were damaged. Because the shooting was not directed toward any person, the Coral Academy allowed students to return to school on Tuesday, April 25.

The Coral Academy put several measures into place Tuesday in order to ensure student safety. Additional safety personnel was present on campus for security while the campus remained in soft lockdown. In-person meetings that were scheduled for the day were canceled and visitors were not allowed to enter the building.