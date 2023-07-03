HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Gunshots fired during a traffic stop turned out to be the nearby significant other of the person who had been pulled over, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. According to Henderson police, officers investigating an alleged DUI in the area of Sunridge Heights Parkway and Eastern Avenue heard gunshots nearby. When police looked into the gunshots, they found the boyfriend of the driver who was being investigated for DUI had fired a gun near the traffic stop.

“There were no injuries or reported property damage as a result of the shooting,” said a release from the Henderson Police Department.

The boyfriend, identified by police officials as Jordan Smith, 34, was taken to the Henderson Detention Center, where he faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person and five counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered.

Police say the investigation into the gunshots is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 311. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.