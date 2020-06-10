Guns seized from family home of Raiders draft pick Lynn Bowden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Media outlets are reporting that U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency seized a number of loaded assault rifles and handguns during a search of the Youngstown, Ohio family home of football player Lynn Bowden.

Lynn Bowden (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bowden was seen in handcuffs on the porch of the home while agents seized the weapons. No one was arrested. Bowden lives in the home with other relatives.

Bowden played for Kentucky and was the 80th overall draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to reports, sources said police had made a number of undercover drug buys at the home but it is not known who — at the home — was involved in any of that activity.