LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The spotlight is on iconic rockers Guns N’ Roses, but also on Allegiant Stadium as the venue braces for another massive event.

The first few events at the $2-billion stadium were plagued by traffic and parking headaches, as well as a handful of technical glitches once fans were inside.

Orko Manna was live outside Allegiant as fans made their way to the concert.

Here’s a closer look at what you need to know before you make your way to the stadium.