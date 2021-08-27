Guns N’ Roses brings rockin’ show to Allegiant Stadium tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band to perform at Allegiant Stadium when they take the stage tonight.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Mammoth WHV, featuring Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, will open the show.

Tickets are still available.

If you’re going to the concert, plan your trip.

Stadium parking can cost $100 or more. And remember, Allegiant Stadium is cashless.

A rideshare could cost big bucks because of expected surge pricing. A cheaper option might be to get a bus pass for $8.

After Guns N’ Roses, Allegiant has several upcoming sporting events scheduled.

UNLV hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 2. The inaugural Vegas Kick-Off Classic between BYU and Arizona is Sept. 4, and the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

