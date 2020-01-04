Gunfire leads to barricade in Western Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade happened Friday night after several reports of gunfire in an apartment complex. it happened in the 7400 block of West Russell near Tenaya Way.

Metro says they found evidence of gunfire which led them to a specific apartment in the complex. When police got to the apartment, the people inside refused to exit. Officers then evacuated neighbors in the complex.

The barricade lasted about an hour before the occupants finally came out. They were then detained. No one was hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing. The complex and nearby roads are all reopened. Those who were evacuated have returned home.