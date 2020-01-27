Gun violence survivors gather in Las Vegas, raise awareness about movement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend, nearly 30 survivors of gun violence gathered in Las Vegas to share their stories and raise awareness about the gun violence prevention movement.

The group met at the Community Healing Garden that was created to honor the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

The survivors had moments of reflection, hope and healing.

“I was one of the therapist that was here the morning after the shooting working with the families who lost family members,” Linda Cavazos, volunteer with Moms Demand Action, Everytown said.

A therapist during the Route 91 shooting and a gun violence survivor herself, Linda Cavazos joined the more than two dozen gun violence survivors from various states at the healing garden in downtown Las Vegas.

In order to fulfill that purpose, survivors attend a regional leadership retreat hosted by Everytown Survivor Network, a nationwide community of survivors working together to end gun violence.

The survivors network unites them and gives survivors a platform and provides trauma informed programs and services.

“We are the voices that the legislature, that make the laws need to see. When we come together like this, we empower one another. The personal connections we make, make our stories become even more relevant to what is happening in our country today,” Cavazos said.