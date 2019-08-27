Gun sellers using loopholes on Facebook Marketplace

by: Lucas Wright

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — Facebook says you cannot use the social media platform to sell guns, but that’s not stopping gun sellers and gun buyers from connecting on the site.

Here’s how it works: the gun seller posts a photo of a gun box or gun case at a price far higher than it should cost. The seller invites a private message from interested buyers, who find out that the case or box includes a weapon, ammunition or other items prohibited for sale by Facebook.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright has more in the video above.

