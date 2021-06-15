Gun-rights group sues to block Nevada’s new ban on ‘ghost guns’

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020, from a home in Edmonds, Wash. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Monday, May 10, 2021 aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence that include a move to crack down on “ghost guns” — homemade firearms put together from purchased gun parts that lack serial numbers to trace them and are often acquired without background checks. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — A group of gun-rights activists has sued to challenge a new Nevada law banning build-your-own firearms.

The lawsuit was filed days after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the ban on so-called “ghost guns” without serial numbers.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Monday on the lawsuit.

The Delaware-based Firearms Policy Coalition says the law is a broad violation of the 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

President Joe Biden has promised to crack down on so-called ghost guns, which law enforcement officials say have allowed people who are generally barred from owning firearms to make them at home.

