Gun group says no basis for Vegas shooting suit

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A firearms industry trade group says there’s no legal basis for a lawsuit filed in Las Vegas against gun manufacturers by the family of a woman killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation said Wednesday the criminal who opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017 killing 58 and wounding hundreds more is responsible.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Las Vegas Tuesday says eight national gun makers and three dealers in Nevada and Utah are liable for a Seattle woman’s death because the AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

Shooting foundation vice president Lawrence G. Keane says it’s wrong to blame the makers of non-defective products that were sold legally.