LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weapon found on a school bathroom floor sent Clark County School District police to Cheyenne High School on Wednesday.

CCSD police issued a statement indicating that no one has been charged in the incident, which happened around noon on Wednesday.

“The weapon was found on the restroom floor after staff responded around 12 p.m.,” school police said.

“Staff called CCSDPD who recovered the weapon. No one was charged in connection to the recovered firearm. The weapon was turned over to the LVMPD/ATF task force for ballistic testing,” the statement said.

There was no report of a lockdown during the investigation.

No additional details were available.