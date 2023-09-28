LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A staff member at a Las Vegas high school found a gun in the bushes on campus Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

Rancho High School Principal Darlin Delgado said in a letter to families that a firearm was found in the bushes on the edge of campus by a staff member on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to the letter, school administrators contacted Clark County School District Police to recover the firearm and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

The letter stated that there were no threats to students or the school.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

Hello Rancho High School Families,

This is Principal Darlin Delgado. School safety is a top priority for us. As always, we want to inform you of important matters within and around our school community.

Today, a firearm was discovered by a staff member in the bushes on the edge of campus. School administration immediately contacted CCSD Police. Police have recovered the firearm, and LV Metro PD is investigating. There were no threats to students or the school.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please call our school’s main office at 702-799-7000.

Thank you,

Darlin Delgado

Principal