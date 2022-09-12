LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana will return to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip this week after collapsing during his show in Michigan earlier this summer.

Santana will return to the House of Blues Stage in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday as part of his Las Vegas residency, with additional shows scheduled from Friday through Sunday.

The 74-year-old guitar icon collapsed onstage on July 5 because he was “overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” a representative told 8 News Now.

He was taken to the hospital from the Pine Knob Theatre in Clarkston, roughly 40 miles away from Detroit, and released later that night. He has since been resting at his home in Las Vegas.

He was on a North American tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire at the time of the incident. The “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” launched in June and was scheduled to continue through the end of August.

Santana had canceled several performances in Las Vegas last year after undergoing a heart procedure.

Shows in September are scheduled for the following days:

Sept. 14

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Sept. 18

Sept. 21

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

To purchase tickets or see more available dates, visit this link.