Guinn Center Report: More than 250K Nevadans at risk of eviction by September 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a quarter of a million tenants in Nevada are at risk of eviction by September 2020, according to reports from the Guinn Center obtained by 8 News Now.

Two documents, containing data about the housing forecast, show graphs and models of what evictions in Nevada will look like come fall due to the impact of COVID-19 and other economic factors.

The Guinn Center, a non-partisan research group, reports that between 272,000 and 327,000 Nevadans could struggle to pay their rent by September of this year.

Low-income individuals, people of color and undocumented individuals are those considered the most vulnerable, according to the Guinn Center report.

The report suggests the state will see a surge in evictions once the eviction moratoria expires at the end of August.

While every county in Nevada will most likely see an increase in evictions, the Guinn Center report estimates that Clark County will see the most, with nearly 250,000.

The other document from the Guinn Center examines the impact a recession will have on the state’s economy, and specifically on housing due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study looks at Nevada’s metrics following 9/11 and the 2007-2009 recession.

There are two key points from this briefing. The first is that recession effects may not show as much in the short term as they may in the long term. The Guinn Center calls this a “lagged effect.”

The second key point the center concludes with is that some people may benefit significantly, but others will not see an improvement in their financial circumstances or were left worse-off.

The Legal Aid Center tells 8 News Now it has been working with several agencies, including the Governor’s office, the Attorney General’s office, Home Means Nevada, the Treasurer’s office, and others to help with foreclosure and eviction prevention through housing assistance programs, rental repayment plans and other options.

In addition to assisting tenants and homeowners, the Legal Aid Center has created the “Small Business Legal Advice Project” to help small businesses.

This program connects eligible business owners with a pro bono attorney. To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.