Guinn Center report highlights where our K-12 money comes from

The Guinn Center for Policy Priorities put out a large report breaking down what exactly goes into K-12 education funding in Nevada, and where we rank relative to other cities.

The chart above illustrates that basically three big chunks make up almost 90% of what is in the state education fund. That is what is currently known as the Distributive School Account, or DSA, but will be renamed the State Education Fund as the current system gets reworked by the Nevada Commission on School Funding.

So let’s look at those 3 chunks: The local school support tax, or LSST, is paid as a portion of sales tax. That makes up 39% of the money. Nevada’s General Fund contributes 32%. Property taxes make up 18% of the K-12 money.

There are 9 other sources of revenue that we often hear about, and often are the most discussed by the public, but those all together only add up to about 11% of the education funds. That includes: Room tax (which is the largest chunk), Governmental Services tax (which you pay as part of your vehicle registration), the retail marijuana tax, the wholesale marijuana tax, and the slot machine tax.

You can read the whole report by clicking “download” below.