Guide details the candy that goes best with your favorite drinks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is a holiday loved by both kids and adults. While kids get a sugar rush, adults, along with enjoying the candy, like to also get in the spirit of the season with a little wine and beer.

New York Wine and Grape Foundation released a guide on the candy that goes best with your favorite drinks.

The ideal pairings create for a boozy Halloween. The New York Wine and Grape Foundation recommends white wine with Skittles and red wine with Snickers.

For beer lovers, “The Growler Guys,” say that a porter goes best with Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. You can also try a hefeweizen with Twix bars or brown ale with Kit Kats.

Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories