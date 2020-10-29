Guide details the candy that goes best with your favorite drinks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is a holiday loved by both kids and adults. While kids get a sugar rush, adults, along with enjoying the candy, like to also get in the spirit of the season with a little wine and beer.

New York Wine and Grape Foundation released a guide on the candy that goes best with your favorite drinks.

The ideal pairings create for a boozy Halloween. The New York Wine and Grape Foundation recommends white wine with Skittles and red wine with Snickers.

For beer lovers, “The Growler Guys,” say that a porter goes best with Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. You can also try a hefeweizen with Twix bars or brown ale with Kit Kats.

Happy Halloween!