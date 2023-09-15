LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guests at a Las Vegas Strip resort reported that several slot machines were out of service Friday. This comes as MGM Resorts International experiences a massive cybersecurity attack that has impacted its properties.
On Friday evening, it was reported that several slot machines were out of order or requiring a cash payout at the Venetian. One guest told 8 News Now that she had been waiting two hours at a machine for an attendant.
Attendants at the Venetian were telling guests that it was a “system-wide upgrade.”
A spokesperson from The Venetian released a statement Friday saying,
“Today we experienced a brief outage of some of our slot machines. This was not a cyber-related incident. Slot machines have now been restored and we are working with guests who were impacted.“
8 News Now counted about 50 slot machines down on the property Friday.
The Venetian is owned by Vici Properties and operated by Apollo Global Management.
Monday a representative from MGM Resorts International confirmed that a “cybersecurity issue” was affecting some of the systems for the company. Officials say MGM is working with law enforcement to protect its systems. Specific systems were shut down to protect the company’s data, officials say.
Caesars Entertainment also suffered a major data breach that compromised the driver’s license and social security numbers of customers, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.