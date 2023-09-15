LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guests at a Las Vegas Strip resort reported that several slot machines were out of service Friday. This comes as MGM Resorts International experiences a massive cybersecurity attack that has impacted its properties.

On Friday evening, it was reported that several slot machines were out of order or requiring a cash payout at the Venetian. One guest told 8 News Now that she had been waiting two hours at a machine for an attendant.

Attendants at the Venetian were telling guests that it was a “system-wide upgrade.”

Outage affecting several slot machines reported at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

A spokesperson from The Venetian released a statement Friday saying,