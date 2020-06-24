Guestroom designs for Resorts World unveiled a year ahead of opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sneak peek at guestroom designs at Resorts World provides a look at the luxury accommodations as the resort draws closer to its planned summer 2021 opening.

The $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort’s design plans for its Hilton and Conrad guestrooms were released Wednesday.

Resorts World and Hilton are working together toward the three distinct hotels within the project: Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts.







Accommodations for both the Premium King and Queen guestrooms at Hilton and Conrad include designs by West Hollywood-based KNA Designs, known for timeless contemporary hospitality designs around the world. The 550-square foot Conrad premium guestrooms feature luxe amenities and curated art to inspire travelers.

The Conrad accommodations feature a bright color scheme with bold textures and a mixture of metal and organic contrasting elements. Rooms feature wave-patterned carpeting and drapery, and an expansive wood wall in the entry foyer with a wardrobe and private bar accented with gold geometric details.







Bathrooms in the Conrad rooms feature a custom vanity niche and accent tiles in the glass walk-in rain shower. A bold geometric custom designed LED mirror, double vanity, luxurious in-shower stone bench, rain-shower head and other premium amenities and luxe bath fittings are also featured.

Curated art pieces commissioned especially for Resorts World Las Vegas are inspired by the notion of the Chinese “Water Sleeve Dance.” This special collection of commissioned pieces adorn the walls of the Conrad premium guestrooms and will also be displayed throughout the Conrad hotel public areas.

Accommodations for the 400-square-foot Deluxe King and Queen guestrooms at Hilton Las Vegas feature designs by architectural design firm Wilson & Associates, with a primary color palette of deep blues, golds and neutral cream tones. Rich textiles are dotted with geometric patterns and statement artwork.

These Hilton Las Vegas guestrooms are outfitted with modern tech conveniences, residential style furnishings, modern light fittings and a luxurious sleeping environment. An intimate sitting area looks out to a backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. Bathroom designs feature ceramic tile, a walk-in glass shower, LED vanity mirror and custom vanity and fixtures.

Resorts World Las Vegas artist rendering Nov. 21, 2019.

In addition to these premium and deluxe guestrooms, Resorts World Las Vegas will offer a variety of luxury suites from each of the three Hilton brands suitable for every guest preference. This will include a grandeur collection of ultra-luxe accommodations as part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s impressive collection of one-of-a-kind resort brands found only in the world’s most alluring destinations.

The guestrooms are viewable by appointment only at Resorts World Las Vegas’ newly debuted Sales Center, beginning July 14, and can be booked by emailing hotelsales@rwlasvegas.com. For more information on Resorts World Las Vegas’ meeting capabilities visit rwlasvegas.com/meetings.